LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon kicked off its Cascade Collegiate Conference scheduled with a 3-0 blanking of Multnomah on Friday, Sept. 16, at Community Stadium in La Grande.
The win improves the Mounties to 4-1-1 on the season and 1-0-0 in the conference. The Lions drop to 3-2-1 on the season and 0-1-0 in CCC play.
After a scoreless first half, EOU was able to find a groove on the offensive end in the second half, striking first in the 47th minute to take a 1-0 lead after a Erick Diaz goal that was assisted by Edgar Perez. The Mounties were able to find the back of the net two more times in the half. In the 84th minute Senior Max Rose was able to score on a penalty kick giving the Mounties a 2-0 lead. Shortly after, in the 89th minute, Kellen Burke finished the scoring for a 3-0 advantage.
The Mountaineers will be back in action at home on Sept. 17 as they take Warner Pacific University at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
EASTERN OREGON 5, MULTNOMAH 0
LA GRANDE — The No. 22-ranked Eastern Oregon women's soccer team blitzed the Multnomah defense with 24 shots on goal in a 5-0 rout on Friday, Sept. 16, at Community Stadium in La Grande.
The Mountaineers move to 4-1-1 on the season and 1-0-0 in CCC play, while the loss the Lions drop to 1-4-0 and 0-1-0 in conference.
EOU struck first in the eighth minute when Corynn Vigil was able to sneak by the Lions defense and find the back of the net. The Mounties would strike again in the 17th minute when Brooke Ford found the back of the net after a great pass from Erika Skindlov.
As the second half proceeded, it was a similar story as the Mounties were able to stay on the attack. The Mounties were able to strike three more times in the second half. In the 73rd minute Chloe Narolski was able to find the goal for the first time in the 2022 season. In the 80th minute Sydney Peck scored on an impressive chip shot that was assisted by Chloe Narolski. Finally, the Mounties found the back of the net for the final time in the match in the 82nd minute when Carly Imes lasered one into the back of the net on a pass from Kana Mateaki.
The Mountaineers are back in action Sept. 17 at home against Warner Pacific.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.