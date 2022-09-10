EOU vs Evergreen Volleyball (9 of 11).jpg
Eastern Oregon’s Sade Williams (1) battles against Evergreen University defender Sierra Wolff (10) during a volleyball match at Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}

 Alex Wittwer/The Observer

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team remained in top form on Friday, Sept. 9, taking down Lewis-Clark State in four sets.

The victory was game one of back-to-back conference road matchups this weekend. The Mountaineers saw their winning streak stretch to 10 games, while the team’s record improved to 10-1 overall and 3-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

