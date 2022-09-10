Eastern Oregon’s Sade Williams (1) battles against Evergreen University defender Sierra Wolff (10) during a volleyball match at Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. {div id=”highlighter--hover-tools” style=”display: none;”} {/div}
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team remained in top form on Friday, Sept. 9, taking down Lewis-Clark State in four sets.
The victory was game one of back-to-back conference road matchups this weekend. The Mountaineers saw their winning streak stretch to 10 games, while the team’s record improved to 10-1 overall and 3-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
Eastern and Lewis-Clark State battled back and forth in the opening set, fighting out a 20-20 draw late in the frame. After falling down 21-20, the Mountaineers rattled off five straight points to take the set — two straight kills from Madison Morgan put the set away and gave Eastern an early lead in the match.
The Mountaineers handled business in the second set, rattling off an 11-0 run in the middle of the set to build a 20-8 lead. After a late rally from the Warriors, a kill by Kara Clayton gave Eastern a 25-14 final advantage in the second set.
With the match on the line in the third set, Lewis-Clark State battled to keep their chances alive. With both teams knotted at 20-20, the Warriors scored five out of the ensuing six points to win the set 25-21 and force a fourth frame.
In the fourth set, the two teams battled out a close start as Eastern held a narrow 8-7 lead. The Mountaineers took control of the set, extending their lead to 20-12 and forcing Lewis-Clark State against the ropes. With the match on the line, Preslee Jensen recorded the final point to give the Mountaineers a 25-16 advantage.
Jensen led Eastern with 10 total kills, while Morgan and Sade Williams both tallied nine. Alexis McMurtrey was the top player in assists for the match, totaling 20 on the night — she also led all players with five aces. Cambree Scott was solid on the net, totaling a team-high five blocks.
Coming off the win, Eastern will have a quick turnaround before traveling to College Place, Washington to face off with Walla Walla. The second game of Eastern’s weekend double is set to begin at 9 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.