LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball program has consistently reached new heights under head coach Kaki McLean-Morehead.
That fact is no different in 2022.
The Mountaineers, who are currently in the midst of a 14-game winning streak, last week attained their highest national ranking in program history, coming in at No. 2 in the NAIA coaches poll.
“I think it’s ratings, on one hand, (but) I am impressed with the level of volleyball we’re playing, and proud of the accomplishments,” McLean-Morehead said.
The top five is not new territory for EOU, as the team spent a large portion of the 2019 season there, peaking at No. 3 in October of that year.
The No. 2 ranking is not only the highest ever for the volleyball program, but makes it the first Eastern program ranked that high since the men’s basketball program held the No. 1 spot in NAIA during the 2012-13 season.
McLean-Morehead said the focus, of course, is being at the top at the end of the season, but said the team is embracing the success here and now while also looking ahead.
“I think it’s important to enjoy every facet of every season as much as you can,” the coach said. “Otherwise it all runs together. It’s important to embrace the moment. We definitely talk about that. At the end of the day, our goal is to get 1% better (each day).”
EOU, at 14-1, is well on pace to reach 20 wins for the 10th time in the past 11 seasons, and several of the victories this season include wins against top-tier out-of-conference competition from the Midwest, a group EOU has faced in the past, but struggled against.
“I do think we have been on the other side of those losses the last few years. This year just feels different. We have the expectation, and we have the tools,” McLean-Morehead said.
This fall, EOU has already played seven top-25 opponents, four top-10 teams and three in the top five. Eastern has won six of those matches.
Perhaps the most impressive fact of that stretch is after their season-opening loss to Viterbo, who was ranked No. 9 at the time, the Mountaineers have defeated all their ranked opponents, including wins over then-No. 5 Midland, then-No. 2 Jamestown, and then-No. 5 Corban.
Having the loaded schedule early — Viterbo, Midland and Jamestown were EOU’s first three opponents — was part of the plan for the team to grow quickly.
“We wanted a preseason that was definitely going to push us and make us grow at a rapid rate,” McLean-Morehead said. “Going to Montana, playing Midland, Jamestown (and) Viterbo made us grow. … It was a great experience for us to play that high level.”
EOU’s success this fall — and ability to finally topple those hard-to-beat Midwest opponents — has been fueled by the team being as complete as any McLean-Morehead has had.
“I think that is part of the reason we have been as successful as we have. Our offense is not based off one person, or two people,” McLean-Morehead said. “We have three hitters in all six rotations who can do something with the ball. … “It’s definitely a complete roster all the way through. Offensively we’re very balanced, defensively we’re balanced, and setting-wise we’re balanced.”
Through 15 matches, EOU already has four players with at least 100 kills, paced by the 146 by Preslee Jensen, and two other players have at least 70. The six players — Jensen, Cambree Scott, Sade Williams, Madison Morgan, Kara Clayton and Ashton Haughton — have 611 kills between them. Setters Alexis McMurtrey and Hannah Ledgerwood are having success fueling the offense, with 285 and 237 assists, respectively.
Defensively, Hailey Arritola has a wide lead in digs, anchoring the back line with 259, but is one of four players — along with Williams, McMurtrey and Jessie White — with at least 100 digs. At the net, Scott, Eastern all-time leader in blocks, leads the team with 68, but right on her heels is Clayton with 61. Two other players have at least 35 and two more have more than 20.
There are also no holes in the roster. While EOU has had ample talent in multiple positions, there have been times when there has been a drop off in execution depending who is on the floor. That’s not the case in 2022.
“The great thing is when it’s not balanced, we have the depth and the ability in our roster to make changes when we need to,” McLean-Morehead said.
But beyond the floor talent are the intangibles — the team’s focus, improvement, determination and grit among them — that also has Eastern near the top of the country.
The grit was perhaps on display no better than during an Aug. 26 match against Columbia, a team that is a perennial NAIA power. The Mountaineers dropped the first two sets to the then-No. 20 Cougars, but found another gear — on their second match of the day, no less — to secure a five-set win.
That match — as well as the victories over Midland, Jamestown and Corban — stuck with McLean-Morehead and showed her what her squad is made of.
“When we’re down 0-2 against Columbia and had the grit, it was, ‘OK, regardless of where we are, this team has something special,’” she said.
Indeed, the team has bought into a mentality of selflessness, working hard and playing with a goal in mind — make it back to the national tournament, and compete for a title.
After falling short at nationals not only last year, but in recent years, McLean-Morehead said this team is “hungry” for a shot at the top.
“Our key now is to continue to grow every day, but we have to peak at the right time and play the best volleyball come December,” she said.
A busy slate lies ahead as EOU moves into the second half of its schedule, starting with a home set this weekend against No. 17 Southern Oregon — which will be EOU’s eighth top-25 opponent — and Oregon Tech.
Win those, and another pinnacle could be ahead for EOU after the No. 1 team in Sept. 14’s poll — Midland — lost the day it came out.
McLean-Morehead said the Mountaineers have talked about the ratings, but are staying focused on what has them in this position to begin with, and what could have them ascending many more new heights in the weeks ahead.
“The important thing is we’ve gotten this far because of the work we put in and the work we’ve done,” she said.
