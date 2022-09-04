CORVALLIS — For the second time in three weeks, Eastern Oregon University’s volleyball team was named the Under Armour Team of the Week for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday, Sept. 4.
The seventh-ranked Mounties opened conference action against No. 5-ranked Corban University and Bushnell University, which is receiving votes in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll. EOU picked up a weekend sweep, thumping the Warriors in three sets (27-25, 25-21, 25-17) and the Beacons in four (25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25015).
As a team, the Mounties finished the weekend hitting at a .204 clip, while holding their opponents to a .108 hitting percentage. EOU had 16 aces and out-blocked their opponents 26-to-10, averaging 3.71 blocks per set. The Mountaineers lead the CCC in blocks, averaging 3.10 per set, which also leads the NAIA.
EOU held the conference’s leading team in kills below its average, keeping the Warriors to 12.7 kills per set in the Sept. 2 matchup.
The Mounties are on a nine-match winning streak as they head to Lewis-Clark State College next on Friday, Sept. 9.
