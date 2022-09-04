CORVALLIS — For the second time in three weeks, Eastern Oregon University’s volleyball team was named the Under Armour Team of the Week for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday, Sept. 4.

The seventh-ranked Mounties opened conference action against No. 5-ranked Corban University and Bushnell University, which is receiving votes in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll. EOU picked up a weekend sweep, thumping the Warriors in three sets (27-25, 25-21, 25-17) and the Beacons in four (25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25015).

