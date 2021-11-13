LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team made its mark on the Cascade Collegiate Conference once again this year, earning five all-conference nominations on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Eastern’s all-conference selections were highlighted by three players earning first-team honors, one player being named to the second team and one player earning honorable mention.
Junior middle hitter Cambree Scott, senior outside hitter Breanna Shaffer and sophomore outside hitter Sade Williams all made it to the first team for their strong showings all season. Senior middle hitter Jet Taylor was named to the second team and freshman libero Hailey Arritola earned honorable mention.
The five all-conference players helped the Mountaineers finish the season as the No. 2 seed in the CCC with a conference record of 19-3. Eastern went 24-6 overall on the year. The Mountaineers finished just one game back of first place Corban and concluded the regular season ranked No. 12 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll.
Scott, the conference player of the year in the spring, was phenomenal at the net once again this season. Through the conclusion of the regular season, Scott led the team with 360 points, 282 kills and 134 total blocks. Her block total led the conference, and her .293 hitting percentage was good for fifth. This is Scott’s third-straight first-team nomination.
Williams was right next to Scott at the net this year, adding yet another strong piece to Eastern’s lineup. Williams was second on the team with 303 points, third in kills with 248 and fourth in digs per set with 2.79. This is the first time that Williams has earned all-conference honors.
Shaffer was another weapon for the Mountaineers, creating a dominant front line next to Scott and Williams. The senior is second on Eastern with 264 kills, third with 301.5 points and third with 296 digs.
Taylor made the all-conference team for the third time in her career, bringing home second-team honors this year. The senior finished the regular season fourth on the team in points with 223, fourth in kills with 169 and second in blocks with 102.
Taylor is currently second all-time in program history with 385 blocks, only trailing Scott’s mark of 503. The duo has helped the Mountaineers play stout on defense this year, holding opponents to a league-best .104 hitting percentage in the regular season. Eastern also leads the conference as a team with 2.45 blocks per set.
Arritola, a true freshman, has been a welcome addition to a strong Eastern group this season. She played a key role in the Mountaineers climbing to the top of the conference with 17.43 digs per set. Arritola’s 495 digs and 4.67 digs per set were tops in the CCC.
Eastern’s postseason campaign got underway in Salem on Nov. 12 with a semifinal matchup against Oregon Tech. The Mountaineers topped the Owls on the road in four sets on Sept. 24, but lost in four sets at home on Oct. 30.
Oregon Tech comes into the game ranked No. 25 in the NAIA Coaches’ Poll.
The winner of the Eastern-Oregon Tech matchup will face either Corban or Bushnell in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championship on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.
