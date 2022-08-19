BUTTE, Mont. — Just a day after taking down the No. 5 team in the nation, Eastern Oregon University one-upped themselves with a massive win over No. 2-ranked University of Jamestown Friday, Aug. 19, in Butte, Mont. at the Big Sky Challenge.
The Mountaineers took three of four sets, 25-13, 17-25, 27-25, 25-17.
On Aug. 18, the Mountaineers open the tournament with a 25-22, 13-25, 25-19, 25-23 loss to No. 9 Viterbo, before posting a 25-23, 25, 23, 25, 17 win over No. 5 Midland.
Neither team could get much separation during the crucial third set, with the biggest lead being three points when the Mounties held a 20-17 lead. Eastern was able to put the set away on a Cambree Scott kill and an attack error by Jamestown’s Kalli Hegerle provided the final margin.
Eastern Oregon pulled away in the fourth to secure an eight-point set win clinching the match victory. Overall, the two teams played a close game with the biggest advantage going to the Mounties in service errors. EOU was able to play a clean game with only five service errors to Jamestown’s 18
Offensively, the Mountaineers relied on a balanced attack, led by Sade Williams and Preslee Jensen who had 10 and nine kills, respectively. Alexis McMurtrey bolstered the Mountaineer attack with 23 assists and two service aces as well. From a defensive standpoint, EOU relied on libero Hailey Arritola, who came up with 15 digs.
