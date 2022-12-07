LA GRANDE — The season ended short of the team’s ultimate goal.
But in spite of the four-set loss by the top-seed Eastern Oregon University volleyball team Monday, Dec. 5, in the NAIA semifinals, the season will go down as not only the best in the history of the volleyball program, but one of the best in the school, regardless of sport.
“In the end, no, it wasn’t the outcome we wanted. However, they will remember the incredible success we had, the milestones we reached that other EOU volleyball program has to date, their memories with their best friends and special moments they will treasure with their teammates,” Eastern head coach Kaki McLean-Morehead said.
EOU’s season ended in the semifinals with a loss to conference rival Corban, as the fourth-rnaked Warriors secured a second victory over the Mountaineers this season. The teams, in fact, went 2-2 against each other, but Corban scooped up the victory in what was the biggest match in history at the time for both programs.
“The main difference, unfortunately, was errors and not taking advantage of the opportunities we had,” the coach said. “We didn’t win the serve/serve receive battle (on Dec. 5), and Corban played a great match.”
The 25-27, 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 loss ended EOU’s 15-match winning streak, its second longest of the season behind a 19-match streak that was, coincidentally, also ended by Corban.
“We were hesitant on defense and timid offensively,” senior Cambree Scott said. “We had too many errors and Corban just outplayed us.”
But while the season ended a day earlier than hoped, the Mountaineers earned a series of program firsts and program bests in a historic year. Eastern won a program-record 34 matches, finishing with a record of 34-3. The program reached 30 victories for the fourth time under McLean-Morehead. The .919 winning percentage on the season also was a record. EOU won the Cascade Collegiate Conference with 21 CCC victories, and claimed the regular season and tournament titles in the CCC for the second time, also doing so in 2016.
Then come the firsts. On Sept. 28, the Mountaineers moved to the top spot in the NAIA coaches poll, and held that position through the end of the regular season. That came just two weeks after Eastern had reached No. 2 in the polls, which was at the time its highest ranking ever.
“I think this season will be remembered as what could have been and also what was,” Scott said. “Though we know we could have and should have gone further, we did so much this season and we accomplished so many firsts and made history for our program.”
The Mounties also reached the NAIA semifinals for the first time, breaking through a quarterfinal round that had previously been the program’s national ceiling. EOU had been in the quarterfinals in 2014, 2016, and the spring of 2021. The win that propelled EOU to the semifinals — a sweep of Marian on Dec. 3 — was their 10th top 25 victory on the season. The Mountaineers had a 4-2 record against top-five opponents this season.
“(A) couple of takeaways are definitely reaching new heights, climbing new mountains and achieving big goals with this special group of young women,” McLean-Morehead said.
But one fact that likely will sting for a while is that during the course of the season, EOU had victories against both teams that played for the national title on Dec. 6 — Jamestown, the eventual national champion, and Corban, the national runner-up.
“That is definitely a struggle — sitting here watching that with those thoughts,” McLean-Morehead said. “But at the national tournament when you get to the final four, anyone can win. You have to have a little luck, play great and go for it.”
Eastern has continued to build to the point it is currently at, and will have most of the pieces back to make another deep run in 2023.
“We keep building with the players we have and the hard work and growth that comes with the offseason,” McLean-Morehead said.
