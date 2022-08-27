COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 12-ranked Eastern Oregon volleyball team capped an impressive showing at the Hampton Inn Classic on Saturday, Aug. 27, sweeping No. 14 Central Methodist and William Woods in three sets each to cap a 4-0 stay at the two-day tournament.
The sweep improves the Mountaineers’ record to 7-1 to start the season. Eastern has won seven consecutive games, including five straight wins over top-25 teams.
"It was a great weekend in Missouri for us to continue to grow and get better,” Eastern head coach Kaki McLean Morehead said. "There are some things we still need to clean up and get better at, but we feel great about the start that we have had and the high level of competition we have seen."
The Mountaineers opened the day with a 25-21, 28-26, 25-20 sweep of No. 14 Central Methodist University.
Cambree Scott, EOU's returning All-American, led the charge with 14 kills offensively and contributed just as much on the defensive side with four total blocks. Sade Williams and Kara Clayton followed Scott's lead with nine kills each. Williams also added four blocks on the defensive side.
In the second match, Eastern rode momentum into a 25-13, 25-20, 25-22 sweep of William Woods.
Madison Morgan added 10 kills in the win, while Hannah Ledgerwood and Alexis McMurtrey chipped in with big games totaling 31 assists between the two. Defensively, Scott had another big game with six blocks and four digs. McMurtrey lead the way in digs with 13.
Eastern Oregon travels to Salem Friday, Sept. 2, to face No. 7 Corban.
