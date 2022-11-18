EOU vs. Multnomah volleyball
Eastern Oregon's Madison Morgan tips the ball while Multnomah gets into a defensive position at the match in Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The top-ranked NAIA volleyball team in the nation has plenty of momentum as it enters the opening round of the national playoffs.

Eastern Oregon University is on an 11-game winning streak — already its second streak at least that long this season following a 19-game run earlier this year — and wrapped up arguably the best regular season in program history, one that saw it win 30 games, claim both the regular season and conference tournament championship in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and notch an 8-2 mark against ranked opponents, including a 4-1 mark against teams in the top five when they squared off.

