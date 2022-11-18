LA GRANDE — The top-ranked NAIA volleyball team in the nation has plenty of momentum as it enters the opening round of the national playoffs.
Eastern Oregon University is on an 11-game winning streak — already its second streak at least that long this season following a 19-game run earlier this year — and wrapped up arguably the best regular season in program history, one that saw it win 30 games, claim both the regular season and conference tournament championship in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and notch an 8-2 mark against ranked opponents, including a 4-1 mark against teams in the top five when they squared off.
The Mountaineers begin their quest for a national championship Saturday, Nov. 19, in a first-round home contest against the University of Mobile, based in Alabama. The winner earns one of 24 bids to pool play at the final site of the NAIA national tournament, which begins Nov. 30 in Sioux City, Iowa.
EOU (30-2 overall) is coming off a second win over conference rival Corban in last weekend’s CCC championship as the Mountaineers edged the Warriors in five thrilling sets. The win…
The Mountaineers enter nationals with a balanced, powerful offense — five players have at least 200 kills, led by 286 by Preslee Jensen, 248 by Cambree Scott and 220 by Sade Wiliams — and one of the best defenses in the country, leading the nation in blocks (327) and blocks per set (2.95). Eastern had 18 blocks in the victory over Corban, one off its season high. Scott, with 137 block assists and 19 solo blocks, leads the Mountaineers, with Kara Clayton (126 and 12) second in both categories.
The Rams (24-12 overall) enter nationals after dropping the Southern States Athletic Conference championship match. Mobile, which has notched 12 consecutive seasons of 20 wins or more, went 12-6 in the SSAC this fall.
Mobile has balance in its offense, though it has relied heavily on three different players who have more than 230 kills, led by senior Abby Andrews, who has 306 kills, and Corrina Porch-Maxey, with 270.
Mobile possesses a net defense that lacks well behind EOU’s, as the Rams average just 1.73 blocks per set and have 209 on the season as a team. The teams are pretty even in terms of back-line defense, with the Mountaineers tallying 16.7 digs per set, just ahead of the 15.9 recorded by the Rams. Hailey Arritola leads EOU with 531 digs, Sade Williams has 302, and all told, four Mountaineers have more than 200 digs. The Rams, on paper, have more balance on their back line, with five players registering more than 240 digs. Lexi Gillette, with 403, leads Mobile, and Andrews has 356.
One area the Rams have an advantage is from the service line, putting up 273 aces on the season, or 2.26 per set to just 158 for Eastern Oregon, or 1.42 per set. Layton Adams and Andrews are the most prolific servers with 57 and 53 aces, respectively, and are among five who have at least 40 aces. Alexis McMurtrey leads EOU with 42 aces, but is the only Mountaineer with more than 30 aces on the season.
Both teams run two primary setters: Mobile with Tatum Beech, who has 624 assists, and Adams with 578. EOU’s offense is engineered by McMurtrey, with 621 assists, and Hannah Ledgerwood with 497.
Eastern Oregon, with a win, would qualify for the final site in Iowa for the ninth year in a row. Mobile would qualify for the first time since 2016 if it could spring an upset.
The teams square off at 1 p.m. at Quinn Coliseum.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.