COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 12-ranked Eastern Oregon University volleyball team added two more wins to its season total on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Hampton Inn Classic in Columbia, Missouri, taking three of four sets from No. 25 Ottawa then capping the day off with a come-from-behind victory over No. 20 Columbia College in five sets. 

In the opener against Ottawa, the Mountaineers overcame a sluggish start to win 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21. The win marked their third victory over a top-25 team in five games to start the season.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.