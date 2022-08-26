COLUMBIA, Mo. — The No. 12-ranked Eastern Oregon University volleyball team added two more wins to its season total on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Hampton Inn Classic in Columbia, Missouri, taking three of four sets from No. 25 Ottawa then capping the day off with a come-from-behind victory over No. 20 Columbia College in five sets.
In the opener against Ottawa, the Mountaineers overcame a sluggish start to win 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21. The win marked their third victory over a top-25 team in five games to start the season.
Madison Morgan had her best performance to date with 15 kills, hitting at a very efficient .412 clip. Preslee Jensen was right behind her continuing her string of dominant performances with 14 kills and 14.5 points. Defensively, Hailey Arritola and Alexis McMurtrey fended off the Braves' attack with 20 and 18 digs respectively. At the net, Kara Clayton proved to be a force with five block assists on the day.
In the second game, Eastern again got off to a slow start, dropping the first two sets, before rallying for a 25-27, 25-27, 25-17, 25-17, 15-12.
The win was the first come-from-behind victory of the season for the Mountaineers, who improved to 5-1 on the season.
Columbia jumped out to an early lead taking the first two sets that both went the distance, before the Mounties battled back, this time from their biggest deficit of the season — two sets.
In the final frame, the two teams traded blows back and forth were knotted at 11-all, until Eastern took the reins with a 4-1 spurt, led by Kills from Jensen and Cambree Scott for a 13-11 advantage. Columbia took advantage of a bad set by McMurtrey following a timeout to trim the lead to 13-12, but Morgan posted back-to-back kills off McMurtrey assists to finish off the Cougars.
Sade Williams led the attack for the Mountaineers with 16 kills, hitting .227. Jensen once again was a force, adding 13 more kills to her season total. On the defensive side, Scott and Arritola carried the load. Scott had 10 block assists at the net and Arritola contributed 31 digs.
The Mounties return to action Aug. 27 with another doubleheader taking on No. 14 Central Methodist followed by a contest with William Woods.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.