EUGENE — Less than 24 hours after sweeping No. 5 Corban, the seventh-ranked Eastern Oregon volleyball team planted itself in the Cascade Conference drivers’ seat, knocking off Bushnell University in four sets, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15 on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Eugene.
The win was the ninth consecutive victory for the Mountaineers on the season.
Eastern (9-1 overall, 2-0 CCC) hit .185 in the game with setters Hannah Ledgerwood and Alexis McMurtrey combining for 37 assists. Ledgerwood added four aces, as did Libero Hailey Arritola, who also led all players with 20 digs. Sade Williams posted a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs adding three blocks, but it was a monster night on the block by Cambree Scott that did the most damage as the senior collected 10 blocks and seven kills, hitting .273.
Bushnell (6-4, 1-1 CCC) got most of its offensive production from the outside duo of Shay Coons and Jessica Northcutt. Coons led all players with 14 kills, while Northcutt posted 12 kills and 12 digs, adding a pair of service aces.
The Mountaineers travel to Lewiston, Idaho, on Friday, Sept. 9, to face Lewis-Clark State.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.