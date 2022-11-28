LA GRANDE — The top-ranked Eastern Oregon volleyball team has met each goal it set for itself for this season.
This week, the Mountaineers will set their eyes on the final goal — playing for a national championship.
EOU begins pool play Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. The Mountaineers, who have a record of 31-2, enter on a 12-match winning streak and in the eyes of head coach Kaki McLean-Morehead are among six to eight teams she believes have a legitimate shot for the national title.
“We feel like it’s one of those years where we have accomplished all of our goals that we already set, and now it’s that end goal that we have been talking about, but been putting back in (the back of) our minds,” she said. “We’re excited to, one, see what comes next, but also to go and play on that stage.”
Eastern enters as the top seed, and among the favorites, due in large part to a defense that ranks among the best in the nation. The Mountaineers’ front line has gotten a lot of the credit, in large part due to posting 2.94 blocks per set and 335 blocks on a season — totals that rank No. 1 in the country. But McLean-Morehead said the play of the backline has been just as key to the defensive success.
“If our block doesn’t get it, our defense is getting a touch on it,” she said. “Our offense is very balanced, but defense is what has won us games.”
The team has often had good frontline or backline play, but this year is “finally a year that the blocking as well as the floor definitely are all on the same page,” the head coach said.
One benefit for the Mountaineers this season, McLean-Morehead said, is having players who have experience on the national stage in Sioux City. Another is that the team has meshed well.
“We have a really good chemistry this year,” senior Cambree Scott said. “We have a lot of experienced players. I would say our chemistry makes a huge difference. We’ve got really great individual players who are capable of doing a lot on their own…(but) when we work together, it makes a difference in the way we are able to defend other teams.”
The team’s balance on offense — five different players have at least 200 kills — has been a key this season, as well, as opponents cannot focus on just one or two players.
“It makes a huge difference to have a well-rounded offense,” Scott said. “We’re able to push the ball to anybody. If another team is setting up on one player we’re are able to push it somewhere else and be just as efficient.”
The Mountaineers face two teams in pool play — St. Xavier on Wednesday and Cornerstone on Friday — that, offensively, both have strong front lines, McLean-Morehead said.
“They are a team that has an outside and a middle and an opposite (who are good),” she said of St. Xavier, before saying the same about Cornerstone. “We’re going to a place that every team is good.”
Molly Hackett (421 kills), Courtney Hunter (289) and Chloe Memenga (277) lead the offense for St. Xavier. The Cougars, based in Illinois, enter with a record of 24-8.
Michigan-based Cornerstone, ranked 20th, enters with a mark of 33-3, and on an impressive 33-match winning streak. The Golden Eagles have three 300-kill attackers in Kaylee Dykema (376 kills), Olivia Keelean (367) and Rylie Walters (312).
“I’m glad we are able to watch them play St. Xavier (on Thursday) and then play on Friday,” McLean-Morehead said of Cornerstone. “They haven’t lost since preseason. They are used to success.”
Get through pool play, and the Mountaineers will play in the quarterfinals on Saturday. The semifinals will be played on Dec. 5, and the championship match is scheduled for Dec. 6.
“I keep telling this (to) our kids, this season has been impressive and incredible,” McLean-Morehead said. “I’m proud of how they have handled situations, (and) it’s cool stuff to go in and set goals and meet them. I’m pretty excited to see what happens this week.”
