LA GRANDE — Playing in back-to-back tournament games can be grueling for athletes, but the Eastern Oregon University volleyball team handled the schedule while on the road at the Big Sky Tournament in Montana and the Hampton Inn Volleyball Classic in Missouri.

Across the two tournaments the Mountaineers went 7-1, losing their opening game in Montanta on Thursday, Aug. 18, against Viterbo University, but quickly turning the ship around — beating Midland University, University of Jamestown and Carroll College. Across the three games, the Mounties dropped only one set against the Jimmies. Five of the seven wins at the two tournament were over top-25 teams.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

