LA GRANDE — After six winning seasons, Jake Plocher is moving on to new challenges.
Eastern Oregon University Director of Athletics Anji Weissenfluh announced Friday, Dec. 16, that Plocher has announced his resignation and will take over as the head coach at Missouri Western State, an NCAA Division II program and member of the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
"I would like to thank Jacob for all he has done, not just for our women's soccer program, but for our entire department. He took our women's soccer program to new heights and had unwavering commitment to his student-athletes," Weissenfluh said. "Jacob was the ultimate team player who wanted to see all programs at EOU succeed. As much as I hate to lose him, I am excited for him to begin this next chapter. I wish him the best of luck in his new position."
In six seasons leading the Mountaineers, Plocher put together a 76-22-14 record. During that time, Plocher led the Mounties to back-to-back regular season Cascade Collegiate Conference titles in 2017 and 2018 as well as two CCC Tournament titles in 2017 and 2019. Plocher also led EOU to four-straight NAIA National Tournament appearances from 2017 to 2020.
"I have been blessed to call EOU home for the past six years," Plocher said. "We have accomplished a lot and I am looking forward to seeing this program continue to succeed."
In 2022 he earned win No. 100 as a head coach at the collegiate level. Plocher leaves EOU as the winningest coach in program history.
"I leave with so many great memories that I will cherish forever," he said.
A national search for the next head coach of EOU Women's Soccer will begin immediately.
