LA GRANDE — Two pillars of Eastern Oregon University football wrapped up their collegiate careers by earning top honors at the NAIA level.
Senior defensive linemen Sage DeLong and Chase Van Wyck were both named NAIA All-Americans in the NAIA’s official end-of-season release on Monday, Dec. 13. The two linemen were a nightmare for opposing offenses for what was a much-improved Mountaineers defensive unit this season. DeLong was named to the first team and Van Wyck earned honorable mention.
“What a great couple guys,” head coach Tim Camp said. “They’ve had such an impact on what we’ve done and what we’ve been trying to do defensively.”
DeLong was a menace on the defensive line this year, tallying 17.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks on the year. Those splits ranked him 11th in the NAIA for tackles for loss and fifth in the NAIA in sacks despite missing three games during the season. The Vale native also recorded six sacks in a matchup against Carroll on Oct. 30, which set a school record.
“It was evident during the course of the games that they could take over games and just do their jobs at a high level,” Camp said.
DeLong wrapped up his career ranked as the program’s second all-time player in sacks (26) and tackles for loss (51.5). This season marked the second time that DeLong has been named an All-American after earning honorable mention following the 2019-20 season.
“We got stronger on defense as the season went on,” Camp said. “A lot of that had to do with the leadership of those two guys.”
Van Wyck, a Napavine, Washington, native, earned his second career nomination to an All-American team. Van Wyck earned honorable mention after finishing the season with seven sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss and 54 total tackles.
Van Wyck concluded his Eastern career third on the program’s all-time list in tackles for loss (48.5) and sacks (24.5).
“Each one of them brings something different to the table,” Camp said. “For offensive coaches to have to game plan around not just one, but two, is kind of unthinkable at times.”
Both players earned a share of Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year after stellar showings in 2021.
Having recruited both out of high school, Camp emphasized the impact of DeLong and Van Wyck beyond just their performances on the gridiron.
“It’s something to be able to watch them grow on the field and as men,” he said. “For (Van Wyck) to be able to graduate and for Sage to almost be done with his master’s, it’s just a really good story for both of them.”
Van Wyck and DeLong concluded their careers as two of the best defensive linemen to play for Eastern Oregon. Upon leaving the program, the two players set the standard for what Camp hopes Eastern can achieve in years to come.
“Those two guys are true pillars,” Camp said. “I’m super proud of them.”
