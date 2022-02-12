“I think we met some needs that will help us out immediately, as well as building our roster toward the future,” Eastern head football coach Tim Camp said.
The class includes a mix of size and skill, with nine of the players primarily playing defensive positions. The group consists of 12 offensive-based players, but most of the high school recruits have played on both sides of the ball in prep competition.
Eastern added four linebackers, in addition to two running backs who also played linebacker. Colt Matteson, of Bishop Union, California, Lawson Talamentez, of Seaside, and Jason Sieveking, of Redmond, primarily played the outside linebacker position in high school. Andrew Domingos, of Hockinson, Washington, played primarily middle linebacker — the new Mountaineer recorded 159 tackles, 14 sacks, two blocked punts and a touchdown during his senior year at Hockinson High School.
The EOU team beefed up its lines, adding four primary offensive linemen and two defensive linemen. Most of the linemen play both sides, so Eastern will have some flexibility in moving them around to fill gaps on the roster.
According to Camp, a handful of incoming players will meet immediate needs on both sides of the ball.
“We’re going to start the best 11 guys on offense, defense and special teams,” he said. “If a freshman earns a spot on the field, everything is open.”
Eastern added three running backs, one of whom is a very familiar name in La Grande. Brody MacMillan, a running back and linebacker for the Tigers, signed to play for the Mountaineers. MacMillan was an anchor for La Grande, on the offense and defense, helping the Tigers build their offensive identity around a bruising running style.
“He’s a competitor,” Camp said of the reigning Greater Oregon League offensive player of the year. “I really think he’ll add good depth and has a passion to play.”
Camp noted that he suspects MacMillan will play running back, but that there is always a possibility he could see time at the linebacker position.
Another local recruit, Hermiston’s Sam Cadenas, will help fill out the roster on the offensive or defensive lines. Cadenas was a first-team all-conference selection at the defensive lineman position, as well as second-team at offensive line.
Camp’s mentality is to recruit “Eastern Oregon kind of guys,” and there is an emphasis on recruiting locally at Eastern.
“I want to make sure we keep Eastern Oregon talent here,” he said. “The kids we recruit locally really understand the values and work ethic involved in playing here.”
The Mountaineers snagged two transfer receivers, who were getting limited reps at Western Oregon. Andre Martinez and Blake Davis, a Pendleton High School alum, will help add speed to Eastern’s receiving corps.
Camp noted that this year’s recruits and their families really bought into the program on their visits and workouts. The Mountaineers are poised to fill the spots of 12 redshirt-seniors who will be moving on from the program.
Eastern is coming off a 4-6 season in 2021. The Mountaineers have not released their 2022 schedule yet, but are slated to begin workouts in the summer.
