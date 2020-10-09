LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University football team will play a seven-game regular season schedule in the upcoming season that will feature a contest against each Frontier Conference opponent.
The conference announced the football schedule Wednesday, Oct. 9, in a press release.
The Mountaineers, who are coming off a 4-7 season in 2019 and went 4-6 in the Frontier, will open the delayed 2020-21 season Feb. 27, 2021, at home against Montana Tech, the first of four games EOU will play in Community Stadium.
Eastern the following week will host in-state rival Southern Oregon University, and looks to end a three-game home skid against its in-state rival in the March 6 matchup.
It’ll be the first season since 2011 the small school Civil War is played only once.
The Mountaineers follow with back-to-back road contests at Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College March 13 and March 20 before returning home to face MSU-Northern — a team EOU has beaten six times in a row — on March 27.
The final road contest for the Mounties is set for April 3 in Helena, Montana, against Carroll College.
EOU has taken the last five contests with the Fighting Saints, including 28-26 last year in the season finale.
The final game of the regular season is set for April 10 at home against Interstate-84 rival College of Idaho, a team that has won 16 consecutive conference games.
