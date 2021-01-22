KANSAS CITY — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released its third set of the top-20 rankings for the 2020-21 men’s wrestling season on Thursday, Jan. 21, and a pair of Cascade Conference teams remain in the top 20.
Arizona Christian University leads the CCC at No. 18 in the fourth edition of the 2020-21 NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20, while Montana State-Northern sits at No. 20.
Grand View University claimed the No. 1 spot, followed by Life University at No. 2, Lindsey Wilson at No. 3, Reinhardt University at No. 4 and Indiana Tech rounding out the top five.
Cascade Conference’s Vanguard University sits just outside the top 20, sitting three points behind the Lights. Eastern Oregon University dropped in the poll from 20th to 23rd.
Despite the slip in the team rankings, Eastern still has three grapplers in the top-20 for their respective weight classes. Keegan Mulhill ranks seventh at 174 pounds, as does Noel Orozcoat 285 pounds. Marco Retano rounds out the trio at No. 16 for 197 pounds.
Two individual CCC wrestlers remain at the top of their respective weight classes, with Warner Pacific University’s Austin Wallace-Lister in the No. 1 spot at 133 pounds and MSUN’s Isaac Bartel leading the 197-pound weight class.
