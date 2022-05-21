By DAVIS CARBAUGH • The Observer
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Eastern Oregon University softball program wrapped up a historic season this week.
The Mountaineers were defeated 6-1 by Oklahoma City University in the opening-round championship game on Wednesday, May 18, but the season was far from a disappointment. Eastern set a program record for wins with 43, a season record that stood at 41 since 1999. Eastern finished the year with a 43-17 overall record, going 24-6 in conference play.
“At the end of the day, we’re super happy and super proud,” EOU head coach Nicole Christian said.
After falling to Texas A&M Texarkana in the opening-round quarterfinals, Eastern bounced back with two resounding victories on the second day against Williams Woods and a rematch against Texas A&M Texarkana. Eastern bounced William Woods 8-4 and then eliminated the Eagles in the rematch from the first day, 6-0.
The two wins set up the winner’s bracket matchup with Oklahoma City in the opening-round championship, but ultimately the Mountaineers’ came up just short of a trip to the NAIA World Series, falling 6-1 to close the season.
The Stars of Oklahoma City, the No. 2 team in the NAIA rankings, took an early lead over the Mountaineers in the opening-round championship game and never looked back, relying on a big rally in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.
In the fifth, Eastern gave up three runs off a single, passed ball and wild pitch — the Mountaineers trailed 4-0 at the end of the frame.
Just one inning later, Oklahoma City added another run as Mallory McCoy grounded out to third to allow Kaitlyn Jones to score and extend the lead to 5-0. As the game continued to progress in Oklahoma City’s favor, another run in the top of the seventh all but put the game out of reach as Eastern headed into the final half inning down 6-0.
“I felt like we competed against one of the best teams in the nation,” Christian said.
Eastern concluded the regular season with five players earning spots to the Cascade Collegiate Conference teams. Amber Smith and Grace Gaither were named first team, while Caitlin Crist earned second team and Shelby Starr and Karysn Zaragoza were named honorable mention. The team finished third in the regular season conference standings, as well as in the conference tournament. Crist concluded the year with 27 stolen bases, which is a program record for steals in a season.
“We want to continue to build that tradition and I’m excited for it,” Christian said.
The Mountaineers exceeded expectations this season, competing side-by-side with several of the top softball programs in the country. Eastern defeated nine ranked opponents and managed to go 33-13 in games not played in La Grande. Christian concluding just her third year with the team, the Mountaineers will aim to continue building off the winningest season in program history in the years to come.
“We’re excited for the future, knowing that we’ll be refueling next year and building on this year,” Christian said.
