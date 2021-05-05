ASHLAND — No. 5 Eastern Oregon University softball opens the Cascade Conference Championships on Friday morning, May 7, in Ashland against No. 4 Corban University.
The winner that afternoon goes on to face top ranked Southern Oregon University, and the losers plays Saturday in an elimination game.
The complete 40-team National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Championship field will be revealed Tuesday, May 11, upon the conclusion of conference tournaments across the country. The 10 opening round champions advance to the NAIA World Series, set for May 27 through June 2 in Columbus, Georgia.
Due to Jackson County being in Oregon’s “Extreme Risk” category and under SOU policies, only 75 fans will be allowed inside University Field for each game.
For all non-SOU games, seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For all SOU games, there will be 25 available for the visiting team on a first-come, first-serve basis and 50 reserved for a home team guest list.
Fans can watch the games for free from the areas outside of the large main fence down the left- and right-field lines. Fans must wear masks on SOU property at all times.
The complete Cascade Conference Championships tournament schedule is below:
FRIDAY, MAY 7
Game 1 at 9 a.m. — No. 4 Corban vs. No. 5 Eastern Oregon
Game 2 at 11:30 a.m. — No. 3 Oregon Tech vs. No. 6 Warner Pacific.
Game 3 at 2 p.m. — No. 1 Southern Oregon vs. winner of game 1.
Game 4 at 4:30 p.m. — No. 2 College of Idaho vs. winner of game 2.
SATURDAY, MAY 8
Game 5 at 9 a.m. — Loser of game 2 vs. loser of game 3 (loser eliminated).
Game 6 at 11:30 a.m. — Loser of game 1 vs. loser of game 4 (loser eliminated).
Game 7 at 2 p.m. — Winner of game 3 vs. winner of game 4.
Game 8 at 4:30 p.m. — Winner of game 5 vs. winner of game 6 (loser eliminated).
SUNDAY, MAY 9
Game 9 at 11 a.m. — Loser of game 7 vs. winner of game 8 (loser eliminated).
Game 10 at 1:30 p.m. — Winner of game 7 vs. winner of game 9 (championship).
Game 11 — 30 minutes after completion of game 10 (if necessary).
