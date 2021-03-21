LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University women's lacrosse team played its first ever home games Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21, hosting a pair of exhibition contests against the Corban University Warriors.
The Mountaineers played the Warriors inside Community Stadium, EOU Athletics reported, taking the pair of games 19-5 and 18-4.
The first game was Saturday night. In the inaugural matchup, the Mountaineers had three players find the back of the net. Samantha Buckley led the way, scoring three goals.
Teammates Regann Donahue and Kiana Watchma also found the back of the net. Donahue also had four groundball pickups and forced three turnovers. And Watchman had three draw control wins in the contest for the Mountaineers.
Saydee Hetrick took the majority of the draw controls for Eastern and had 10 wins in the circle for the night. In net, Giselle Amezcua tallied a season best 16 saves in 60 minutes of action.
On day two, the Mountaineers and Warriors took the field at 8 a.m. Buckley once again led the way in goals, scoring as she found the back of the net twice. She also took eight shots in the game.
Kennedi Tuliau and Jaiden Mitchell also each scored a goal in the game for the Mountaineers. Tuliau finished with three caused turnovers on the defensive side of the ball. Marisol Trevino led the way in draw controls, winning four in the contest.
Amezcua got the start at goalie and finished with double figure saves, once again tallying 11 in 60 minutes played. As a team, EOU forced 11 turnovers against and had seven groundball pickups.
The Mountaineers have a good amount of time off before stepping onto the field for their next games. EOU on April 17 and 18 hosts a round robin against Corban and Northwest Nazarene.
