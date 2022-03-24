LA GRANDE — In his first year with the program, Phil Malatare made quite the impact on the Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team.
The junior capped off his season by being named NAIA Honorable Mention All-American, as announced by the league on Thursday, March 24. Malatare is the first Eastern men’s basketball player to earn All-American status since Max McCullough did so at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season.
Malatare led the offensive charge for the Mountaineers this season, posting 19.2 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 3.3 assists per game. The Arlee, Montana native shot 48% from the field and 39.2% from three-point range. He tallied five double-doubles on the year and scored a season-high 29 points against Whitman College on Nov. 5.
The transfer from North Idaho College made his mark on the program throughout the year, earning Cascade Collegiate Conference first-team honors as well as conference newcomer of the year.
Malatare helped lead Eastern to an 18-13 record overall, while the team went 12-10 in conference play. The Mountaineers were tough to beat at Quinn Coliseum, going 10-3 in home games. Eastern finished its regular season on a four-game winning streak to finish sixth in the conference standings, before falling in a narrow season-ending loss to Lewis-Clark State in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.