CORVALLIS — No. 7-ranked Eastern Oregon University’s Cambree Scott was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s WVT Laboratory Volleyball Defender of the Week for her performance from Aug. 29-Sept. 4, the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced on Monday, Sept. 5.

Scott, a senior middle hitter from Bend, dominated at the net in a sweep over No. 5-ranked Corban University in the first match of the week and a win over Bushnell University in the second. She totaled 15 blocks on the weekend and averaged over two blocks per set with 2.14 through two matches.

