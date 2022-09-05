CORVALLIS — No. 7-ranked Eastern Oregon University’s Cambree Scott was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s WVT Laboratory Volleyball Defender of the Week for her performance from Aug. 29-Sept. 4, the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced on Monday, Sept. 5.
Scott, a senior middle hitter from Bend, dominated at the net in a sweep over No. 5-ranked Corban University in the first match of the week and a win over Bushnell University in the second. She totaled 15 blocks on the weekend and averaged over two blocks per set with 2.14 through two matches.
The Mountaineers (9-1 overall) travel to face Lewis-Clark State on Friday, Sept. 9, in Lewiston, Idaho.
Joseph grad earns runner of the week honors
CORVALLIS — No. 7-ranked College of Idaho’s Ellyse Tingelstad was named the WVT Laboratory Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.
Tingelstad, a junior from Joseph, finished fifth overall in a field loaded with NCAA talent with a time of 18 minutes, 17 seconds at the Sagebrush Invitational, hosted by Utah State University in Logan, Utah. Tingelstad shaved 50 seconds off her time on the same course from last year.
Tingelstad is a 2020 graduate of Joseph High School, where she competed in both cross country and track.
