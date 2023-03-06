PARK CITY, Kansas — Hunter Sparks went further at the NAIA national wrestling tournament than any Eastern Oregon men’s wrestler had since the program’s reinstatement when he reached the championship round of the 125-pound bracket Saturday, March 4.

He also came close to winning that championship match, but had to settle for second in the bracket when he suffered a close 5-4 loss to Life University’s Brandon Orum when the senior scored a one-point escape with six seconds remaining in the match to even the score at 4-4. Orum had preserved enough riding time to gain a bonus point and win the championship.

