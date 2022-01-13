LA GRANDE — Baseball season is right around the corner in La Grande.
The Eastern Oregon University baseball program is set for its second season after being reinstated in 2020.
The Mountaineers announced their 2022 schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 11, setting the stage for a 51-game slate this season. Of the 51 games listed, 27 will be nonconference bouts.
Eastern Oregon compiled a 5-31 record in its first season back on the diamond, with the pandemic limiting the scope of a potential full season.
Now heading into 2022, the Mountaineers have a full schedule that includes several top nonconference opponents. Head Coach Mike McInerney and the Mountaineers are set for opening pitch against No. 22-ranked MidAmerica Nazarene at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27., at the Coach Calderone Invitational in Glendale, Arizona. EOU will face four different opponents over a three-day span at the tournament. After opening with MidAmerica Nazarene, the Mountaieers will face Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Oklahoma Panhandle State, and No. 23 Benedictine Mesa.
Eastern begins its season with 19 straight games on the road, before returning home to the newly renovated Pioneer Park to host a series against the College of Idaho on March 5.
Prior to returning to La Grande, the Mountaineers will close out the opening road trip with four games against reigning conference champion No. 4 Lewis-Clark State.
The Warriors will face off again with the Mountaineers for a four-game series in La Grande starting on April 8.
Eastern Oregon will play 16 home games and 35 away games. The Mountaineers conclude the regular season with a four-game conference series against Corban at Pioneer Park.
