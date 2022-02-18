LA GRANDE — As winter’s end gradually approaches, basketball season is reaching its culmination.
The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team has overcome a series of obstacles under first-year interim head coach Chris Kemp, while the women’s team sparked a major run in the second half of the season to finish near the top of the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
“I think our guys are playing the best basketball they’ve played all year,” Kemp said. “I have high hopes that we’re peaking at the right time.”
Overcoming adversity
The Eastern men’s season has been far from predictable.
Just four games into the year, the program’s all-time leading scorer, Max McCullough, suffered a season-ending injury. Experienced guard Paul Pennington was injured early on as well, missing the first half of the year. The injuries were a recipe for disaster for a first-year coach, but the Mountaineers buckled in and found a way to succeed.
Transfers Phillip Malatare and Xavier Lovelace have stepped up in a big way, helping the Mountaineers clinch a spot in the 2022 conference tournament.
Eastern will enter the tournament anywhere from the fifth to eighth seed depending on the outcome of the team’s final two regular season matchups Feb. 18-19.
Kemp noted that Malatare and Lovelace have been the team’s two most solid contributors this season, as expected when the program signed the transfers. Malatare is averaging 18.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while Lovelace is putting up 12.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest.
Kemp expressed that the team’s success and mentality have been spawned from much more than the team’s top scorers. Rotation players like Preston Chandler, Pennington, Justin Jeske, Cooper Lumsden, Zane Wright, Ismael Valdez and more have played an important role in stepping up this season.
“A lot of those returners have stepped into newer roles and really blossomed,” he said. “That whole returning group has been a huge plus for us, just how they’ve played together and gelled as a group.”
In the wake of early-season injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic playing a big role in player availability, the Mountaineers managed to secure a winning record. As the postseason approaches rapidly, the team is as healthy as it can be and has its eyes set on a playoff push.
“I think that we grew a lot in our mental toughness,” Kemp said. “There have been some huge hurdles, but we’ve learned a ton and I think we’ll be able to draw on that as we move forward.”
The two most likely matchups for the Mountaineers are on the road at either Corban or Southern Oregon — Eastern went 1-1 against both schools this year. Kemp noted that the team is aware of what the potential matchups could be, but are looking to stay focused regardless of where the Mountaineers will travel.
“The guys have a mentality of just being road dogs, which is what we call it,” Kemp said. “We have to go be the same team on the road as we are here.”
Women’s team among conference elites
The Mountaineers women’s team did not get off to an ideal start, but conference play presented Eastern with a chance to rise to the top.
The team started the season 2-5, but rallied to a 19-9 record heading into the final weekend of the season. Eastern has remained among the top three in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, alongside Lewis-Clark State and Southern Oregon.
Eastern’s final road series against Multnomah and Warner Pacific will determine the team’s final placement heading into the Cascade Collegiate Tournament. Either way, the Mountaineers have clinched home-court advantage in the quarterfinal round by finishing in the top four of the conference.
For some teams, home and away makes little difference. For Eastern, Quinn Coliseum has been a nightmare for opposing women’s basketball teams coming in to play the Mountaineers. Eastern compiled a 10-1 record at home this year, while going 7-4 on the road.
The Mountaineers have relied on a three-pronged scoring attack this year. Junior Sailor Liefke has led Eastern with 16 points and 3.5 assists per game, while senior Taylor Stricklin is averaging 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Freshman Adyson Harris has been a pleasant addition to Eastern’s rotation, averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.
As Cascade Collegiate Conference teams battle out the final weekend to decide tournament seedings, Eastern has four likely opponents. The Mountaineers could face Oregon Tech, Warner Pacific, Northwest or the College of Idaho. Regardless, Eastern has clinched home court advantage in the first round — tip-off of the conference quarterfinal matchup at Quinn Coliseum is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 22.
