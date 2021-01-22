WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Frontier Conference announced in a press release on Thursday, Jan. 21, that collegiate football tams can begin practicing as soon as Feb. 15.
Eastern Oregon University is a part of the Frontier Conference, and Mountaineer footballers already have been undergoing conditioning even though they have been unable to fully practice, according to EOU Athletics Director Anji Weissenfluh.
Under the conference’s plan, the first day of competition in the month-long season would be Saturday, March 13, while the last would be April 10. According to the release, conference teams will have the ability to play “up to five football games” during the season. The NAIA football playoffs are scheduled for April 17 and 24 and May 1 with the National Championship game scheduled for May 10, 2021 at Eddie Robinson Stadium in Grambling, Louisiana.
Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson said the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, which oversees the conference, had allowed a great deal of flexibility in planning for sporting seasons during the pandemic.
“Along with aiding the schools and athletic conferences in numerous regions of the country, the NAIA has given a great amount of leeway in competition planning,” Paulson said. “That leeway will allow for conference championships, a pathway to post-season play that leads to an opportunity to win a national championship. We hope in the upcoming months to turn the corner in addressing this virus and conclude the 2020-2021 athletic year on a positive note.”
While many in La Grande would no doubt welcome the return of EOU football, the plan still requires approval from state agencies before the conference can implement it.
