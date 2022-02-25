LINCOLN, Calif. — Eastern Oregon rallied from a 4-3 fifth-inning deficit to down William Jessup in the first of two softball games on the road Friday, Feb. 25, to win 6-4.
The Mountaineers completed the sweep with two big innings to take down No. 17 Hope International 7-4.
Against Jessup, Kayla Berg hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to provide the winning runs, and Hannah Tyree added an insurance run in the seventh inning, driving in Madison Stateler.
Berg's blast supported her effort in the circle as she gave up four runs in four innings off four hits. She had five strikeouts and walked two. Mckenna Stallings picked up her second win of the season by giving up one hit over the final three innings.
Eastern Oregon had 12 hits, led by Tyree's three hits while Stateler, Haley Ebner and Berg added two apiece.
Against Hope International, the Mountaineers scored four runs in the first inning and three in the fourth to go up 7-1.
In the first, Caitlin Crist led off with a single and advanced to third on an error before Stateler drove her in. Stateler scored on the second error of the frame, and Karsyn Zaragoza drove in two with a sharp single.
Crist started the scoring in the fourth with a two-out single, stole second and scored on an error. Tyree and Taylor Dow would drive in the final two runs with a pair of hits.
Crist and Tyree had two hits apiece and EOU had eight as a team. Amanda Smith threw a complete game allowing three earned runs on six hits. She issued three walks and recorded two strikeouts.
The wins improved the Mountaineers to 6-3 on the season, having won four in a row.
