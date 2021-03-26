KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released its second Football FirstDown Playbook Top-25 Poll this week, and Eastern Oregon University jumped into the rankings
The Mountaineers checked in at No. 21 after starting off the spring 2021 season 1-0 with a 28-0 shutout win Saturday, March 20, against the Carroll College Saints inside Community Stadium, La Grande. The win for the Mounties propelled the team from the realm of the unranked into the top-25.
Eastern Oregon University Athletics also reported the Mountaineers picked up a pair of Frontier Conference Player of the Week honors this week for quarterback Kai Quinn as the offensive player of the week and punter Jaiden Machuca as the special teams player of the week. The duo’s performances helped get EOU off to a 1-0 start and it was the sixth consecutive win against the Saints, dating back to 2015.
In the Frontier Conference, the only other ranked team is College of Idaho.
The Yotes are in the No. 5 spot overall with a 2-0 record.
The Mountaineers are on the road this weekend in Billings, Montana, to take on the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears on Saturday, March 27. Kickoff is set for noon.
