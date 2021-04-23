WHITEFISH, Mont. — The Frontier Conference announced its all-conference selections for the 2020 season, and Eastern Oregon University football wound up with 15 on the list.
That includes two player of the year awards and a coach of the year recognition.
Head Coach Tim Camp was named the Frontier Conference Co-Coach of the Year while quarterback Kai Quinn was tabbed the Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. Defensive lineman Chase Van Wyck was named the Conference Defensive Player of the Year. And running back John Lesser was named the Champion of Character for the Mountaineers.
Earning First Team All-Frontier Conference honors for offense was Quinn, Tanner Zenke, PJ Schubert and Luke Thomas. Making the second team for offense was Lesser, Isaiah Thomas and Patrick Collins.
On the defensive side, earning first team recognition were Van Wyck, Zak Donato and Solo Taylor. Dakota Hibbs was the lone selection for EOU on the second team list.
For special teams, Zachary Cahill was a first team selection at kicker and a second team selection at punter. Isaiah Thomas was a first team selection for special teams at both kick returner and punt returner.
In 13 seasons of leading the Mountaineers, Camp has posted a career record of 74-61 following the 2020 season. He led the Mountaineers to a 3-1 record in the altered spring season and the program’s first ever Frontier Conference Regular Season Title. With the 12 players earning All-Frontier Conference honors, Camp has now produced 89 all-conference players while leading EOU. He has had three defensive player of the year winners now and two offensive player of the year winners.
Quinn had a solid campaign for the shortened season and led the Mountaineers offense that averaged just more than 30 points per game. Through the air, he completed 73 passes on 115 attempts for 811 yards and had eight touchdowns. In the ground game, Quinn rushed the ball 53 times for 244 yards and he scored a pair of touchdowns. He guided an EOU offense that averaged 404 yards of total offense per game.
Zenke led the Mountaineers receiving corps with 194 yards on 14 grabs. He averaged 13.86 yards per catch and grabbed five touchdown passes. His longest catch was good for 36 yards and he averaged 64.67 yards per game to wrap up his senior season. For Zenke, this is his first All-Frontier Conference honor.
The trio of Schubert, Thomas and Collins were key on the Mountaineers offensive line in 2020. They helped lead a ground game that averaged 194.5 yards per game. They were stout in pass protection and helped the offense average 209.5 yards through the air. The EOU offensive line surrendered eight sacks on the year. Schubert, Thomas and Collins started every game up front for the Mountaineers and this is the First All-Frontier Conference selection for each.
Lesser was the go to option at running back in his senior campaign for Eastern and was the team’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 75 times for 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Lesser’s longest rush attempt was good for 33 yards and he averaged 85 yards on the ground per game. This is Lesser’s first All-Frontier Conference selection.
Thomas was a top-four selection for the Mountaineers at wide receiver. Despite playing in just two games, Thomas was able to rack up 111 yards on seven catches. He averaged 15.86 yards per catch and had a season long catch of 34 yards. In the return game, Thomas had four kickoff returns for a total of 105 yards. He averaged 26.3 yards per return and had a long return of 37 yards. Thomas, this is his first All-Frontier Conference honor for both offense and special teams.
Van Wyck was a force all season long on defense for the Mountaineers en route to his defensive player of the year selection. He finished the year second on the team in total tackles with 24 — 11 solo, 13 assisted. He also racked up five tackles for loss and had 2.5 sacks in four games. He helped lead a defense that held opponents to 22 points per game and 275.3 yards of total offense. This is Wyck’s second straight year making the first team selection.
Donato led the team in total tackles with 29 and was the leader in solo tackles (13) and assists tackles (16). He also had 1.5 tackles for loss and pulled down one interception. For Donato, this is his first career All-Frontier Conference honor.
Taylor was fifth on the team in total tackles with 14 and had 2 tackles for loss. He also tallied one sack on the year. For Taylor, this is his first All-Frontier Conference selection.
Hibbs was another presence on the Mountaineers defense. In the three he played, he racked up 11 tackles and had 1.5 tackles for loss. He recorded one sack during the season. For Hibbs, this is his First All-Frontier Conference award.
Cahill handled all the kicking duties starting with the second game. He was 2-3 in field goal attempts and nailed a long kick of 43 yards. In the punting game, Cahill totaled 11 kicks for 462 yards and averaged 42 yards per boot. He had three go for 50-plus yards and three that landed inside the 20-yard line. For Cahill with the two honors, he has now been an All-Frontier Conference selection three times.
