PUNE, India — A local college soccer player recently helped the Philippines women’s national soccer team make history.
Kiara Fontanilla, a goalkeeper for Eastern Oregon University, played a part in the team’s magical run at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. A dramatic victory in penalty kicks over Chinese Taipei on Sunday Jan. 30, sealed the Philippines’ spot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, marking the first time the country has ever qualified for the tournament.
The Philippines’ run started in the group stage, with the team looking to earn enough points to make the knockout stages. The team started with a narrow 1-0 victory over Thailand on Jan. 21 to secure three points — forward Chandler McDaniel scored the game-winning goal in the 81st minute.
In the team’s second matchup, Fontanilla earned her first career start at the international level against one of the toughest teams in the tournament. Fontanilla started in net against Australia, ranked No. 11 in the FIFA women’s soccer rankings.
Up against one of the strongest teams in the tournament, Fontanilla and the Philippines held Australia scoreless in the first half. Australia picked up the pace in the second half and won 4-0 after controlling possession for 75% of the match.
A 6-0 win over Indonesia in the Philippines’ third match of the AFC group stage ensured the team’s spot in the knockout rounds.
Matched up against Chinese Taipei, the Philippines had their hands full in a low-scoring match. Both teams went back and forth with chances, but played out a scoreless first half. Quinley Quezada scored the opening goal in the 49th minute off a volley, giving Philippines a 1-0 lead. However, Chinese Taipei’s Zhuo Li-ping scored an equalizer off an incredible long shot from outside the box in the 82nd minute.
After 30 minutes of scoreless extra time, the Philippines’ fate would come down to a series of penalty kicks.
Both teams converted three out of their first five attempts, leaving the game up for grabs. Ping shot the sixth penalty for Chinese Taipei, but her shot was saved by goalkeeper Olivia Davies McDaniel. With the game on the line, the Philippines’ Sarina Bolden drilled a shot into the left side of the net to send the team through to the semifinals and clinch the country’s first World Cup appearance. Players and coaches alike embraced on the field as history was made.
The Philippines went on to lose 2-0 to No. 19 South Korea in the semifinals, ending the team’s hopes of winning the AFC Women’s Asian Cup. Nonetheless, the team achieved its ultimate goal of earning a spot in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The Philippines are one of six teams currently eligible for the World Cup, with other continents still in the qualifying stages. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to take place across Australia and New Zealand, with group stages scheduled to begin in late July of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.