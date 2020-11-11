LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University basketball won't hit the court until at least the second week of 2021, according to a press release from the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
While the Mounties' conference had hoped to start competition Dec. 4, fans will now have to wait another month before seeing players hit the hardwood.
"With the surge in COVID-19 cases across our footprint and the work still pending with state/local health authorities on our Return to Play Plan, our CoP determined the best path forward was to delay the start of conference basketball until after the first of the year," said CCC Commissioner Robert Cashell.
The CCC had announced a plan for safely returning to play just last week, but that plan was sidelined by a statewide flood of COVID-19 cases that have shattered records.
Cashell said the CCC remains committed to giving players an opportunity to compete, and a revised schedule was said to be in the works.
