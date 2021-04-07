LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s soccer team ended its season with back-to-back shutout wins at home against Multnomah University.
The Mountaineers on Sunday, April 4, defeated Multnomah 4-0, then beat them again 3-0 on April 5 at Community Stadium, La Grande.
EOU finished the season 4-7-0 overall, EOU Athletics reported, and went 3-5-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference East Divisional play.
The Mountaineers came out aggressive on the offensive end April 4, firing off a season-high 33 shots for the game compared to only six by the Lions (0-11, 0-8). EOU also held an 11-2 shots-on-goal advantage.
Alexander Zuluaga got the scoring started for the Mountaineers with a goal in the 18th minute off the assist from Lewis Wright.
Less than 10 minutes later, senior Patrick Larsen headed in a corner kick from Rudy Salinas-Solorio, giving the Mountaineers a 2-0 advantage.
The Lions kept EOU out of the net for the final 20 minutes of the period.
In the 74th minute, EOU extended its lead to 3-0 when senior Santiago Peniche picked up his first goal of the season. And with five minutes to play, freshman Nick Ridgely found the back of the net, also for the first time this season, giving the Mountaineers the 4-0 win.
The Mountaineers repeated the performance April 5, outshooting the Lions 18-8 for the game and posting a 6-2 edge in shots on goal.
Corner kicks played a role in the Mountaineers win. EOU put up seven to the Lion’s four. Play also was physical on both sides as the two teams combined for 34 fouls, with Multnomah committing 19 while EOU had 15.
In the first 45 minutes of action, EOU scored twice to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
The final goal for Eastern came in the 70th minute as Ridgely teamed up with Zuluaga. Ridgely got deep into the right side of the penalty area and made a quick cross to Zuluaga who nailed a no-look goal to the right bottom corner of the net to account for the final score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.