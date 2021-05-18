EOU men’s track and field crowned conference co-champions, women take second place

LA GRANDE — It came down to the last event of the weekend, with the Eastern Oregon University’ men’s track and field team tying the College of Idaho for first place with 203 points at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Outdoor Championships in La Grande. The Mountaineer women’s team scored 199.5 points to finish in second place behind the champion Yotes at Banner Bank Track.
Eastern held a 198-197 lead heading into the men’s 4x400 meter relay, but the College of Idaho placed third while EOU took fourth. This knotted the two teams at 203 points and led to both being champions.
Allexander Kosel and Cody Milmine stole the show for Eastern, taking part in a combined six first-place finishes.
Milmine finished first and set a meet record in the men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 10.53. He also contributed to a Banner Bank Track record on EOU’s 4x100 meter relay team, which clocked in at 41.82. His 21.73 finish in the men’s 200-meter dash was good for another CCC title.
Milmine came up just short in the men’s 400-meter dash to place second. He later received the award for Men’s Track Athlete of the Meet.
Kosel dominated on the field, finishing first place in the men’s high jump (1.93m), triple jump (14.06m) and long jump (7.10m). The triple crown victory earned Kosel the Men’s Field Athlete of the Meet honor.
On the women’s side, Maggie Ledbetter excelled in the throwing events. She placed first in shot put (13.67m), first in discus (45.02m) and third in hammer throw (49.25m).
Olivia Lane and Jasmine Devers each were all over the score sheet, contributing to the Mountaineers’ runner-up finish.
Devers was named CCC champion in the 200-meter event, clocking in at 24.18. She took second in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.38, and she finished second in the 100-meter dash as well with a time of 12.95. Devers also assisted in EOU’s third-place finish in the 4x100 meter relay.
Lane, one of Eastern’s most versatile athletes, added points both on the track and in the field. She finished second in the women’s 400-meter hurdles (1:05.74) and third in the high jump (1.55m). Lane also took sixth in the 100-meter hurdles, fifth in the long jump, and eighth in the triple jump. And she helped EOU finish third in the 4x400 meter relay and took home second place in the women’s heptathlon.
It was a busy weekend for Lane, whom the CCC honored with award for Women’s Field Athlete of the Meet.
Michelle Herbes added some much needed points in the 800-meter run and 1,500-meter run, winning the events with times of 2:14.98 and 4:41.86.
Later in the meet, Travis Running won a CCC championship in the men’s 5,000-meter run (15:11.27). Running also finished fourth in the men’s 1,500 meters to add some crucial points in the long distance events. Hunter Nichols placed second in that event with a time of 3:57.89.
With so many outstanding individual performances and co-championship honors, EOU head coach Ben Welch received the award for Men’s Track & Field Coach of the Year.
The CCC Outdoor Track & Field Championships concluded a successful season for the Mountaineers under Welch. The Mountaineers competed throughout the state of Oregon as well as in Idaho and Washington.
Up next for the Mountaineers, standouts from the season will compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Many of Eastern’s athletes already have qualified based on times from earlier in the season, but the official list of qualifiers will be announced later in the week, according to EOU Athletics. The national event takes place May 26-28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.