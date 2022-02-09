Eastern Oregon University wrestler Keegan Mulhill faces off against Southern Oregon University's Noah Talavera at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. The Mountaineers were defeated by the Raiders 24-18 to drop to 0-2 on the year.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s wrestling team moved up three spots in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Poll, coming in at No. 16 in the association’s announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The Mountaineers received 45 votes in the poll, and improvement from 44 votes received in last week’s rendition.
Eastern saw three wrestlers earn individual rankings in the latest update. Senior Noel Orozco earned the No. 4 ranking at the 285-pound division. Sophomore Kyle Knudston (184) was also ranked No. 4 in his division, while senior Keegan Mulhill (174) came in at No. 11 in the country.
The Mountaineers are coming off a hard-fought dual victory over rival Southern Oregon, in which Eastern won 21-20.
Eastern is one of four ranked Cascade Collegiate Conference programs in the latest poll, alongside Montana State Northern at No. 8, Menlo College at No. 9 and Embry-Riddle at No. 19.
As the team gears up for the postseason, Eastern will have another week off before traveling to Havre, Montana for the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships. The two day-event is set to begin on Feb. 18.
