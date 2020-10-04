LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s cross-country team was ranked 21st in the NAIA preseason top 25 coaches poll, which was released Thursday, Oct. 1, while the women’s team was rated two spots outside of the rankings in a tie for 27th.
The men are just shy of where they wrapped up last season, when they finished 19th at the NAIA National Championship meet, while the women are two spots ahead of their 29th place finish from nationals a year ago. The women are 25 points out of the rankings, while the men are nine points away from being in the top 20.
Both teams were selected to place fifth in the loaded Cascade Collegiate Conference’s coaches poll, and there were several other CCC squads in both polls. For the men, CCC newcomer Lewis-Clark State College was the highest rated school in the conference at third, and was joined in the top 10 by seventh-ranked College of Idaho and No. 10 Southern Oregon University. Oregon Tech broke into the top 20 at 16th.
For the women, College of Idaho led the way as the nation’s top-ranked team. Lewis-Clark State College came in 13th, and Oregon Tech, like on the men’s side, was 16th. Southern Oregon, which was ranked one spot ahead of EOU in the CCC preseason poll, was not in the national rankings.
