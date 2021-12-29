Jet Taylor (16) and Breanna Shaffer (14) beam after scoring against Columbia International at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Mountaineers are No. 40 in the NAIA Learfield Directors’ Cup standings. The volleyball team collected 50 points after qualifying for nationals for the eighth year in a row. They finished the season No. 16 in the NAIA.
LA GRANDE — The final NAIA Learfield Directors’ Cup fall standings were released and Eastern Oregon University finds itself in the top 50 among NAIA schools.
The Mountaineers are one of four Cascade Collegiate Conference teams ranked in the top 50, while a total of 10 CCC institutions are in the top 100.
Eastern sits 40th in the final fall standings with 104 points after having a pair of teams qualify for the NAIA National Championships earlier this year. The Mountaineer men’s cross-country team collected 54 points in the standings with a 20th-place finish at nationals in November. The volleyball team collected 50 points after qualifying for nationals for the eighth year in a row. They finished the season No. 16 in the NAIA.
Out of the CCC, Oregon Tech leads all of the NAIA in the overall fall standings with 275.5 points. College of Idaho finishes the fall with 175 points to sit in 14th place after sending three fall teams to nationals.
Lewis-Clark State College (33rd, 120.5 points) and Southern Oregon University (35th, 117.5) also sit in the top 50. Corban University (60th, 64 points), Bushnell University (70th, 59 points), Northwest University (78th, 53 points), Multnomah University (90th, 38 points) and Warner Pacific University (92nd, 25 points) each rank in the top 100.
The Learfield Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today. The winter standings will begin distribution on Thursday, March 31.
