LA GRANDE — One strike into the back of the net made history for the Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer program.
Morgan Farrington, a redshirt-senior forward, scored her 30th career goal in a match against Carroll on Friday, Oct. 22, to become the program’s all-time leading goal scorer. The moment was surreal for Farrington, who has grown as a player and individual over her five years with the university.
“Just to have the support of everyone in the stands as well as my coaches and my teammates on the bench was rewarding,” she said. “It was great to have their support, knowing that they were right behind me helping me the whole way.”
Farrington’s goal mark broke Kristen Rice’s former record of 29, which was set from 2003 to 2006. The Meridian, Idaho, native struck a well-played ball into the lower-left corner off a deflection, sealing her position in history.
It was a dreamlike night for Farrington, who came into the matchup against Carroll with 28 career goals. In the second minute of the match, she found the back of the net to tie the career scoring record.
“I was aware after the first one, but it was surreal to think that I tied it and broke it all in the same game,” she said.
Starting from scratch
For Farrington, the journey from coming in as a freshman learning the ropes to an all-time great in the program has been both challenging and rewarding.
“I was very shy and quiet my freshman year,” she said. “I really kept to myself, but eventually I was able to grow and do more as a player. I’m really happy with that progress.”
The forward chose to return to Eastern for a fifth season, using her extended eligibility granted by the NAIA.
After a shortened, unique season last year in which she tallied six goals in 13 games, Farrington was upset with her overall performance. She noted that overthinking and getting down on herself after small mistakes were crippling her mindset.
“I wasn’t happy at all with how I performed and thought I wasn’t really contributing well to helping my team and teammates,” Farrington said. “Going into this year I was trying to not hold back, do what I know how to do and have fun with my teammates in my last season.”
Now playing more relaxed and enjoying herself more on the pitch, Farrington is leading the way for Eastern this year with team highs in goals (seven), points (15), shots on goal (17), shots (30) and game winners (four). The Mountaineers are 10-4-1 through their first 15 games and 7-3-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play, putting them at fifth place in the conference. Eastern is just two games back of first-place Oregon Tech, knotting them at the top alongside the College of Idaho, Southern Oregon and Corban.
As if breaking the program’s career goals record was not enough, Farrington has a chance to stand alone atop all offensive players in the team’s history.
She is just 11 points behind Rice’s career record of 79, which is more than 30 points ahead of third place.
Along with the accolades, Farrington is taking advantage of the opportunity to play with one of her closest teammates on and off the field. Paige Farrington, Morgan’s younger sister, is in her freshman year with Eastern. Taking her extra year of eligibility allowed the sisters the chance to play alongside family.
“I’ve never had the chance to play with her and thought that it would be such a great opportunity,” Farrington said. “That was one of the main reasons I came back.”
Lasting legacy
The career goal numbers from Morgan Farrington and Rice are over 10 goals more than the next next player in the record book, which would imply that the new record will stand for quite some time. However, Farrington stated that she hopes her progress and goal record provide motivation for those joining the programs in years to come.
“It feels really good to know I have that role,” Farrington said. “Coming into the program I was so shy and quiet, I just didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself. How I was able to mentally improve throughout the years shows that anything is possible if you keep working at it.”
Coaching, teammates and support staff have been a constant for Farrington in her time in La Grande. She noted that head coach Jacob Plocher, assistant coach Josh Goodman and the coaching staff have created a foundation at EOU that has helped her and continued to guide younger players.
“Both of them have played such a crucial role. I definitely couldn’t have done this without them,” Farrington said of Plocher and Goodman. “This is just as much my reward as it is theirs. They both have put so much time and effort into helping me do all this.”
Farrington emphasized that the goal record is just a small part of her ambitions this year, as the Mountaineers inch closer to playoff competition. Eastern faces one final weekend of regular season competition before the Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s soccer tournament in Springfield on Nov. 9.
In her last season with the Mountaineers, Farrington is hoping to end her career on a high note.
“I know we’re capable of a lot, and right now we just have our eyes on that conference tournament,” Farrington said. “We’re ready to go and do what we know we’re capable of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.