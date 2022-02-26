ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Eastern Oregon women's basketball team saw its run in the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament come to a close Friday, Feb. 25, in a 65-58 setback to Southern Oregon in semifinal action.
Southern Oregon (27-5) broke open a close game in the second quarter with a 22-11 run to take a 37-24 lead into halftime.
The Mountaineers, who concluded their season at 22-10, would respond in the third quarter, using an 11-0 run to pull within two points at 39-37. However, EOU was unable to tie or take the lead during the second half.
There was a significant discrepancy at the free throw line in the game with EOU taking just six compared to 20 for Southern Oregon.
Haley Robinett led the way for the Mountaineers with 16 points and added five rebounds. Sailor Liefke added 13 points and Taylor Stricklin finished with 12.
Dominique Harding and Kami Walk had 15 points each to pace the Raiders. Syd'Nee Fryer added 13 points and led the team with six rebounds while Brianna Phiakhamngon scored 10 points. The Raiders were able to turn 17 EOU turnovers into 20 points.
EOU head coach Anji Weissenfluh will enter next season just three wins away from 500 in her career.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.