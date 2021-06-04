LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s 2020-21 fall and winter sports programs currently sit 27th overall in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup for the NAIA, according to a press release.
The Mountaineers, who have a total of 280.5 points, are the second highest ranked team out of the Cascade Collegiate Conference behind Lewis-Clark State College (Idaho) at 16th.
In the fall portion of the standings, the Mountaineers racked up 141.5 points overall between the two postseason sports of women’s soccer and volleyball. Women’s soccer garnered 68.5 points en route to finishing ninth in the Learfield Cup standings, while volleyball led the way with 73 points and ranked fifth.
For the winter portion of the Learfield Cup standings, the Mountaineers earned 139 points total between three sports. The track and field program for the indoor season had 83 combined points. The men led the way with 48.5 points, while the women secured 34.5 points. Making up the final 56 points for the Mountaineers in the winter was men’s wrestling, which finished 18th in the standings.
The final release of the NAIA Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings will come out July 2 and will include spring sports. The Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in the NAIA Championships.
