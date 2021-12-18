LA GRANDE — A pillar in the Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer program ended her career on top.
Sarah Mitchell, a key part of the Mountaineers’ backline and midfield, was named All-American honorable mention by the NAIA on Wednesday, Dec. 8. This is the second year in a row that Mitchell has earned All-American status, cementing her legacy at Eastern Oregon.
“It was a perfect way to end my individual career,” she said. “I was really surprised, but it was a really big honor.”
Mitchell played midfield and defense for Eastern, helping the team achieve an 11-6-0 record overall and an 8-4-0 showing in conference play. During Mitchell’s time in La Grande, the Mountaineers posted a record of 51-14-8.
This season, the Palmdale, California, native started in 11 games for Eastern and was a major part in the team tallying nine shutouts on the year and allowing just 15 goals. Mitchell’s versatility at both midfield and defense was essential for head coach Jacob Plocher.
“She’s been vital,” Plocher said. “Whenever we’ve asked her to take on a new role, she’s been more than happy to do so.”
In her four years at Eastern, Mitchell started 56 games and scored four career goals. Mitchell’s bread and butter was her impact on defense, a crucial part of Eastern’s efforts in a season that ended in the conference tournament.
“She’s a very talented player and very deserving of the award,” Plocher said. “She’s definitely earned it.”
Mitchell transferred to Eastern after playing her freshman season at Marymount California University in 2016. At the time, her older sister, Natalie Mitchell, was on the team, which was a big reason she transferred. Mitchell’s older brother, Calvin, also played for the Mountaineers.
As an underclassmen acclimating to a new program, Mitchell relied on the Eastern coaching staff and the example of upperclassmen to improve over the years.
“I wanted to play up to their level,” Mitchell said. “The team has helped me grow a lot. My coach has always had my back.”
After finishing her career as a two-time All-American, Mitchell hopes to set the same example for younger players in the program moving forward.
“I hope my success in the program can help them realize that they can be All-Americans or achieve similar success as well.”
Plocher expressed a similar sentiment, but also views the award as a means of proving what potential new recruits can achieve in the program.
“It really shows that you can come here and get a great education, have success on the field and be a part of a great program,” he said.
Mitchell noted that being surrounded by positive influences and creating strong relationships with teammates at Eastern was a high point of her time in the program. She credits her friends for helping her work on a solid balance of school, work and sports.
For Eastern, Mitchell’s individual achievements are a testament to what players in the program can achieve. The Mountaineers will now be tasked with replacing a crucial piece of the puzzle next season.
“We don’t have the success that we’ve had without her,” Plocher said. “She’ll definitely be missed.”
