LA GRANDE — Spring is on the horizon and the Eastern Oregon University softball team is gearing up for its 2022 season.
Third-year head coach Nicole Christian leads the way for the Mountaineers, who are aiming to surprise teams around the softball landscape. Coming off a trip to the conference tournament as the No. 5 seed last season, Eastern is aiming to establish itself near the top of the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
“We’re really excited,” Christian said. “I think the girls have been putting in the work in the weight room and we’ve been getting out on the turf. I think if we don’t place in that top five or top six to make the CCC tournament, it would be a disappointment.”
The Mountaineers finished 16-32 overall last season, compiling a 10-17 conference record. Eastern earned a trip to the conference championships, but ultimately came up short with back-to-back losses against Corban and the College of Idaho.
Building depth
Eastern saw three players earn conference honors at the end of the season, two of which the team will be looking to replace this year. Catchers Jordan Henley and Makenzie Chambers led the way in batting average and hits, as well as finishing top three on the team in runs, RBIs and home runs.
One key addition that will help fill that void is junior infielder Caitlin Crist, who transferred from Idaho State. The Mountaineers will be relying on Crist to be a defensive centerpiece in the infield this year.
“I have not seen someone in a long time cover the ground that she can cover,” Christian said.
Crist is joined by newcomers Grace Gather and Hannah Tyree. Gather is a transfer from Oregon State who plays utility, mostly slotting in the middle of the field and at third base. Tyree, a freshman, is expected to help replace the production at the catcher position.
“She instantly stepped up in the catching spot for us,” Christian said. “We’re excited to have her for four years, she’ll make a big impact for us.”
The Mountaineers have several key pieces returning, in the field and on the mound. First baseman Haley Ebner returns after hitting .306 last year and leading the team with 29 RBIs and six home runs. Amanda Smith, last season’s top pitcher, leads the way for Eastern after compiling a 6-8 record last season with a 4.09 ERA and 45 strikeouts. The Mountaineers are looking to build upon a strong committee of pitchers, including several key returners.
“Abby Giles is going to have a key role, as well as Kayla Berg,” Christian said. “Natalee Hall put in a ton of work on the mound in the offseason, so I’m excited to see what she can do for us.”
Trial by fire
Christian and the Mountaineers are not hiding the fact that they play in one of the toughest softball conferences in the NAIA. Southern Oregon is the reigning national champion, defeating conference opponent Oregon Tech in the final game — the College of Idaho finished third overall in a sweep of Cascade Collegiate Conference teams.
To be the best, Eastern is aiming to beat the best. The Mountaineers have a heavy slew of road non-conference games to start the season, facing difficult opponents before starting conference play in March.
Eastern starts its season off with 17 consecutive road games, including a streak of games against teams in California — opening day is set for Saturday, Feb. 12 with a four-game road series against Willamette. The Mountaineers have two matchups against top-25 Hope International on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.
“All we’ve talked about is trying to win these games and make it known that we’re a top team. That was one of our goals, to go out and get some of these teams in the preseason to see where we need to be and also get on their radar,” Christian said. “That’s what we have to do to compete, get out and face those teams.”
Eastern is stepping up its scouting this season, keeping an eye on top conference teams in order to gain an advantage. Christian credited close losses last year against top teams as motivation for the upcoming year. The Mountaineers went to extra innings in one matchup against Oregon Tech and saw close matchups against the College of Idaho and Corban.
“Just knowing that we’re starting to be in every single game, with some of these coming down to one inning or a couple runners, it’s starting to pick up,” Christian said.
Christian emphasized that in her third year, the coaching staff at Eastern is holding the bar high and working toward a winning culture. The Mountaineers, who are running through final preparations before the upcoming season begins shortly, are looking to challenge the top teams in the Cascade Collegiate Conference this year.
“I think we’re going to upset some of those top teams,” Christian said. “I think last year we were right there, but I think this year we have that capability to play, upset and get series wins against some team we’re not supposed to win against.”
