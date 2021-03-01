LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University coaches and athletes received accolades from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The association on Friday, Feb. 27, announced its 2021 Regional Athlete and Coach of the Year awards. Two EOU coaches and two athletes received recognition: head men’s and women’s track and field coach Ben Welch; assistant men’s and women’s coach Rebecca Rhodes; and athletes Allexander Kosel and Jasmine Devers.
According to an EOU press release, the association named Welch the men’s West Region Head Coach of the Year and Rhodes the West Region Women’s Assistant Coach of the Year. The organization tabbed Kosel the Male West Region Field Athlete of the Year and Devers the West Region Female Track Athlete of the Year.
A vote of USTFCCCA members determined the award winners. Only those individuals from USTFCCCA member programs are eligible for awards.
Kosel and Devers both will be competing this week in Yankton, South Dakota, at the 2021 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor Track & Field Championships. Six other EOU athletes join them in representing the Mountaineers.
Kosel is ranked fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 47-11 that he hit in February at the Polar Vortex Classic in Caldwell, Idaho. In the long jump, Kosel is seeded eighth with a leap of 23-6. His mark in the long jump was posted Feb. 5 at the College of Idaho Icebreaker. His triple jump mark is the second best indoor mark in EOU history, and his long jump mark ranks third. Both his marks are the best in the West Region.
Devers will run in the 200-meter dash at the national meet. She is seeded fifth overall for the event with a time of 24.62. She posted her time in early February, also at the Icebreaker. Devers’ 200 time is now the fastest time in EOU history for the indoor season.
Welch is in his 19th year as Eastern’s head coach. He has led the EOU men to a 22nd ranking in the USTFCCCA National Rating Index and No. 1 in the West Region.
Rhodes is in her fourth year as the top assistant under Welch at Eastern. She coaches and oversees a multitude of events, including the jumps, sprints and combined events. She helped lead athletes to six national-qualifying positions in just two regular-season meets during the 2020-21 indoor season.
