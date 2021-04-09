KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Eastern Oregon University volleyball team remains in the top 10 nationally in the latest coaches poll.
The fourth edition of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll has EOU sitting at No. 8. The Mountaineers finished the regular season undefeated at 15-0 overall and 14-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
EOU’s undefeated campaign secured the team its sixth CCC regular season title in seven years and the third in a row, according to a press release from Eastern Oregon University Athletics.
Out of the CCC, three other teams are garnering national attention behind the Mountaineers. The only other team that is ranked in the top 25 is Corban University at the No. 13 spot, while Bushnell and Oregon Tech are in the receiving votes category.
Eastern on Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10, hosts this year’s CCC Volleyball Tournament inside Quinn Coliseum. Corban is the No. 2 seed and will take on No. 3-seeded Oregon Tech in the first semifinal game. Eastern as the top seed will take on No. 4-seeded Bushnell. The matches began Friday evening.
Fans can catch all the action on the Mountie Sports Network by going to www.eousports.com/watch. Live stats will be available for each match at www.eousports.com/livestats.
In other NAIA rankings, the EOU women’s soccer team landed at No. 16 in the final coaches poll. The team closed out the regular season with a 7-1-2 overall record. In Cascade Collegiate Conference play, EOU finished 5-1-2. The Mountaineers finished the regular season second in the CCC East Division.
And the EOU football team fell back one spot to No. 21 in the latest NAIA Football FirstDown PlayBook Top 25 Poll after losing Saturday, April 2, at home to No. 6 College of Idaho, the only other Frontier Conference team in the rankings.
The Mountaineers' final game of the regular season will be on the road Saturday, April 10, against the Montana State Northern Lights. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
