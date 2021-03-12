KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastern Oregon University’s volleyball team moved up one spot in the latest national rankings.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics on Wednesday, March 10, released its second edition of the Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top-25 Poll and Eastern Oregon University now sits at No. 8, according to a press release from EOU.
The Mountaineers moved up one after starting the season a perfect 9-0, including an 8-0 start to Cascade Collegiate Conference play. Eastern is just one of two undefeated teams in the top-10.
In the Mountaineers start to the spring campaign they have already garnered CCC Team of the Week honors, picked up three CCC Player of the Week awards and one NAIA Player of the Week honor. Along the way to the 9-0 start, head coach Kaki McLean Morehead also reached career win No. 300 at the helm of leading Eastern Oregon. And senior Kiley McMurtrey also became the all-time career leader in digs at EOU.
Two other CCC teams also garnered national attention with one being in the top-25.
Corban University in Salem checks in at No. 14 after starting the year at No. 13. And Bushnell University, Eugene, continues to receive votes in this edition of the coaches' poll.
Eastern will be back in action next weekend on Friday, March 19, and Saturday, March 20, when the team hosts College of Idaho in a pair of Cascade Collegiate Conference matches inside Quinn Coliseum. First serve for the Friday match is set for 7 p.m. PT, while Saturday's match will take place at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.