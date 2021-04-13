KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastern Oregon University’s volleyball team has earned its seventh straight bid to compete for the national championship. And the Mountaineers women’s soccer team qualified for the fourth year in a row to attend the national tournament.
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics released its fields for the Women’s Volleyball National Championships and the Women’s Soccer National Championships. The Mountaineers join 48 teams qualifying to compete for the volleyball crown, according to reports from EOU Athletics, and a 40-team field vying for the soccer title.
The Mountaineers will play host to the Bobcats of University of California, Merced, in the opening round. EOU earned an automatic qualifying bid to this year’s national tournament after finishing the regular season undefeated at 15-0 overall and going 14-0 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play. Entering the NAIA postseason, EOU boasts a 16-1 overall record.
The Bobcats will come to La Grande with an overall record of 7-6 and were 5-6 in California Pacific Conference play. UC Merced won the 2020 Cal Pac Tournament Championship match over University of Saint Katherine to make this year’s national tournament.
The Mountaineers and Bobcats will square off Saturday, April 17, with first serve set for 5 p.m. inside Quinn Coliseum, La Grande.
Eastern Oregon University also is in the final cut for the women’s soccer and will be the No. 2 seed in the Santa Barbara bracket.
The Mountaineers will travel to Santa Barbara, California, and are grouped with No. 1 seed Westmont (California), No. 3 seed La Sierra (California), and the Oregon Institute of Technology. Westmont is the host for the group.
EOU will take on La Sierra in the opening round.
Eastern will enter the NAIA postseason 7-1-2 overall. The women’s soccer team earned the at-large bid after finishing 5-1-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference East Division play. The Golden Eagles of La Sierra enter the postseason play at 10-4 overall. They finished 10-3 in California Pacific Conference play and won both the regular season and tournament titles.
The Mountaineers and Golden Eagles will meet Thursday, April 15, in Santa Barbara. Game time is set for 10:30 a.m.
