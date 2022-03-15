LA GRANDE — Building an athletics program involves much more than wins and losses.
In the Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse team’s second year as an official program, things are trending up as the Mountaineers continue to build their identity. While Eastern is still looking to improve its record, the Mountaineers have made significant progress under head coach Monica Plut.
“We’ve definitely made strides. We’ve recruited some great players and really have a great foundation of what we’re building,” Plut said. “That was the most important thing for me coming into this year, building that foundation for years to come and making sure it’s stable.”
The Mountaineers started off the season right, achieving a historic feat. Despite capturing one exhibition victory last season, Eastern entered this season without an official win. That all changed in a 8-6 victory over Whitworth in the team’s season opener on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Eastern’s two-point victory on the road was achieved in dramatic fashion, as the Mountaineers fought back after falling behind early on. Whitworth gained a 3-1 lead to start off the match, but Eastern strung together a resilient defensive effort moving forward.
The Mountaineers fought back in the next two periods to head into the fourth frame tied at 6-all. Goals from sophomore Samantha Buckley and freshman Claire Bever put Eastern in the driver’s seat on the way to the program’s first official win.
Buckley was exceptional in the win, scoring a team-high four goals. She is one of four returners on this year’s roster looking to lay the foundation of the program.
Goalie Brooklyn Wright, another freshman, recorded 17 saves in the team’s first win of the season. Wright joined the program after a prep career at Ankeny High School in Iowa.
“I was very impressed with our girls that we pulled it off,” Plut said. “Our goalie played amazingly in that game. It was definitely an improved effort and it was really exciting.”
The Mountaineers have a large freshman class contributing this year, with nine of the 13 players participating in their first collegiate season. Eastern has leaned on the likes of Wright in goal, Kate McAfee in midfield, Sydney Vopat in midfield and Bever in defense. Buckley, a sophomore, has been an anchor on offense for Eastern.
Through six games, Buckley and McAfee lead the team with nine goals each.
“All of our freshmen have so much drive and athleticism and can play all over the field, which definitely helps,” Plut said. “Every class that we’re bringing in is more and more talented and more and more dedicated.”
With a young team looking to improve every day, the Mountaineers measure their success by meeting goals on a shorter-term basis.
“For us the last two years, it’s really been week-to-week,” Plut said. “We meet every week and talk about what our top four goals are for the week. Every day at practice we talk about individual and team goals.”
As the Eastern lacrosse program grows, so too does the sport in the Pacific Northwest. Most popular on the East Coast, lacrosse is still a foreign sport to many in Eastern Oregon — this idea presents a challenge in recruiting for the Mountaineers.
“Recruiting can be tough,” Plut said. “We live in a small town and lacrosse is a suburb or city sport. I push the adventure side of it. I love living here because of the mountains, snowboarding, the views. I focus a lot on that part and the team bonding”
Plut is a USA lacrosse coaching development trainer, traveling across the country for conventions and recruiting trips, taking every opportunity to spread the word about the program and EOU. She also visits local middle schools and high schools to teach lacrosse in physical education classes.
“There’s definitely a push with me to get the sport growing locally, that’s what I love to do,” Plut said.
The Mountaineers officially stand at 1-5 at the midway point in the season, following two scrimmages at the Boise State Tournament this past weekend. Eastern is set to play five more games on the season, including two against Multnomah and one against Corban. EOU, Multnomah and Corban are the only three schools with women’s lacrosse programs in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
While Eastern is still working toward improving the team’s win total, the journey toward success is a day-by-day process.
“We’ve talked a lot about what success looks like this year. Right now, it’s just to have fun and enjoy being around each other while playing our sport,” Plut said. “We’ve really been focusing on making small tweaks and have fun while doing it. Everyone plays better when they’re passionate about it and having a blast.”
