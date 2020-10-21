CORVALLIS — The 2020 Cascade Collegiate Conference Women’s Soccer Coaches’ Preseason Poll is out, and the Eastern Oregon University Mountaineers are the favorite to win it this year.
EOU garnered 12 possible first-place votes and racked up 168 points to sit ahead of the field of 12 other teams, according to the press release on Tuesday, Oct. 20, from William McLaughlin, the university’s athletics spokesperson.
Despite not winning the regular season title, EOU ran through the conference’s postseason and captured the tournament title for the second time in three years. That win also secured a bid to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Tournament for the fourth straight season. EOU made it to the quarterfinal round.
“The Mounties will look to be back again in 2020 as they return 18 letter winners, with six starters back on the pitch,” according to the press release.
Sitting in the No. 2 spot is 2019 CCC regular season champion Oregon Tech. OIT had the only other first-place vote and had 138 points. Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington, and Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Montana, tied for third at 135 points. Southern Oregon University rounded out the top five with 126 points.
This year’s soccer season start was delayed until the spring, with the championship tournament to be held April 7, 8 and 10 in Springfield. The Mountaineers kick off the season Feb. 12, 2021, at home against Corban University of Salem. The full schedule is available online at https://eousports.com/sports/womens-soccer/schedule.
Men’s soccerEastern Oregon University’s men’s soccer team finds itself at the No. 4 spot with 135 points in the preseason polling.
The Mountaineers are in the top five after a runner-up finish in the CCC tournament, according to a university press release. The team earned an at-large bid to the NAIA National Tournament for the first time in program history.
The team now is under coach Jessy Watson, who became the program’s fourth head coach ahead of the 2020 season. Watson, a native of La Grande, has been with the EOU program since its inception in 2015.
Corban University earned the top spot in the poll with 11 first-place votes and racked up 192 points. Rocky Mountain College grabbed the No. 2 spot with 176 points. Southern Oregon is third and had three first-place votes with 167 points. Following EOU to round out the top five is Oregon Tech with 116 points.
EOU’s season opener will be at home Feb. 12, 2021, against Corban. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
BaseballThe CCC’s preseason baseball poll picked the Mountaineers to finish last out of six teams. EOU has not fielded a baseball team in 14 years.
New full-time member Lewis-Clark State College is the preseason favorite with 35 points and five first-place votes. British Columbia sits second with one first-place vote and 31 points. College of Idaho rounds out the top three with 21 points. Corban was fourth with 18 points, and Oregon Tech was fifth with 14.
With six teams, the CCC has enough squads to vie for its own automatic qualification for the NAIA postseason, retiring the old NAIA West moniker.
The season is set to start in February.
