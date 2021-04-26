LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team ran its record to 14-4 on the season with a pair of Cascade Collegiate Conference wins over Corban University this past weekend at Quinn Coliseum.
The Mountaineer women won easily on Friday, April 23, by double figures, 92-58, before playing a close contest on April 24, winning 77-70. The matchups with Corban were the second-to-last home series of the 2020-21 season, and the victories put the team at a perfect 6-0 at home this season. During the April 24 win, Eastern honored Jillian Albright, the team’s lone senior of the 2020-21 class.
In the blowout win on April 23, the Mountaineers shot better than 50% from the floor, including 47% from 3-point range. Eastern held the Warriors (7-6, 4-6 CCC) to just 38.5% shooting overall and 15.8% from beyond the arc. Eastern held a 42-35 edge in rebounds and their reserves outscored Corban’s bench 39-18.
EOU led by as many as 14 points in the first frame before going into the second with a 12-point edge. Corban looked to stay in the contest and managed to get within seven in the first two minutes of play. Trailing 23-16, Corban was within striking distance before the Mountaineers went on a 11-2 run to jump ahead by 16 points at 34-18.
Eastern scored 28 points in the third period and held Corban to just 10 to open up the score. A 13-2 run by EOU to start the third quarter was the difference maker and putting the Warriors away. The run lasted only three minutes but gave the Mountaineers a commanding 27-point lead at 54-27.
Corban found a groove in the fourth period and scored 23 points, but the Mountaineers matched their point total to stay in control by 30-plus points the whole quarter. The surge in the third quarter allowed EOU to empty its bench, which still proved to be too much for Corban to handle.
The second game was a closer battle from start to finish. The Warriors shot 48.3% in the second game and were 46.7% from 3-point range. Eastern was 41.5% from the floor and 41.9% from deep.
Corban led the way in nearly every statistical category, but it was free throws that made the difference. Corban did not miss a shot at the charity stripe but only had five attempts. EOU managed to get to the line for 14 times, making 10.
The two teams were locked at 25-all going into the second period. Neither team managed to lead by more than four points and traded shots the whole way. Eastern went into halftime holding a 39-36 edge.
Corban came within one point in the third, but by the end the Mountaineers were up 55-49. Corban pulled even in the fourth, tying the game at 59-all with 5:30 play in regulation. It was back-and-forth the rest of the game, and EOU slipped away with the win.
The Mountaineers hold an 8-2 record in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
Warriors sweep Eastern Oregon men
Corban enjoyed a hot-shooting weekend to pull off the sweep of the Eastern Oregon men. The Warriors shot nearly 55% from the floor, including nearly 74% from 3-point range, on April 23 to win 95-88. The Warriors followed that up on April 24 by shooting nearly 59% from the floor in a 83-77 victory to finish the sweep.
With the two losses, the Mountaineers fall to 7-9 overall and 3-7 in conference play.
EOU shot the ball well on April 23, going 35-for-73 for 48% overall. In the final 60 seconds of the game, Eastern was able to get within five points, but free-throw shooting down the stretch carried Corban (13-3, 8-2 CCC).
In addition to shooting well on April 24, the Warriors also enjoyed strong play off the bench. Corban reserves outscored its Eastern counterparts 41-10.
The Mountaineers were within eight points late in the second half, 74-66, but the Warriors held off the comeback attempt.
Eastern Oregon will host Pacific University on Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1.
