CORVALLIS — No. 16 Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer has been selected as the Under Armour Team of the Week for April 12-18, the Cascade Collegiate Conference announced Sunday, April 18.
The recognition came in the wake of the Mountaineers completing a weekend sweep in the opening round of the 2020 National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Women’s Soccer National Championship. EOU won the Santa Barbara bracket to punch its ticket to the final site in Foley, Alabama.
Entering the two-day affair as the No. 2 seed, EOU defeated the No. 3-seeded La Sierra University Golden Eagles, 2-1. EOU displayed constant pressure offensively with 19 shots, 10 of which were on goal, and a stingy defense limited La Sierra to just four shots.
In the final, EOU faced conference foe Oregon Tech. The Lady Owls, seeded No. 4, had upset No. 1-seeded Westmont to advance to the title game for a shot at advancing.
EOU and Oregon Tech were the match of the day, battling it out through regulation and two overtime periods to end in a 0-0 tie.
As a result, penalty kicks would decide which team went on to Alabama.
After a grueling 110 minutes of regulation play, the Mountaineers went down 3-0 in penalty kicks in the shootout. But EOU rallied for five straight tallies to advance 5-4.
Eastern Oregon University (8-1-3 in conference, 5-1-2 overall) plays next on Tuesday, April 27, as the team takes on Spring Arbor, Michigan, at the NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship final site.
